October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

University students can apply for financial support starting this week

By Gina Agapiou03
university of cyprus
File photo: The University of Cyprus

University students can start applying to receive financial support this week, the ministry of finance’s department of grants and allowances said on Thursday.

The process of accepting applications for student allowances is commenced as of Friday, according to the competent finance ministry department.

These are open to specific categories of students.

Firstly, it includes students from Greece who were enrolled in academic institutions in Cyprus during the academic year 2022/2023 and whose families have their permanent residence in Greece. Secondly, students from Cyprus who were studying at academic institutions in Cyprus or abroad during the same academic year and whose families have repatriated are also eligible to apply.

Applications can be submitted exclusively at designated citizen service centres located in various cities across Cyprus, including Nicosia, Limassol, Famagusta, Larnaca, Paphos, Polis Chrysochous, Pelendri, and Kolossi.

In addition to the above-listed locations, applications can also be submitted at citizen service centres situated in the Nicosia District Postal Office, Limassol District Postal Office, Larnaca District Postal Office, Paphos District Postal Office, Agros Post Office, and Kakopetria Post Office.

Students and their families are encouraged to act promptly, as the application acceptance period will only run until Monday, November 6. It’s important to note that there will be no extensions granted beyond this deadline, so applicants must ensure that their submissions are complete and timely.

The finance ministry emphasises that applications will not be checked upon submission; therefore, applicants are advised to thoroughly examine that they have completed all required documentation.

Incomplete or overdue applications will not be considered.

Interested parties can access the necessary application forms and related information for filling out their applications on the ministry of finance’s official website, which can be found at mof.gov.cy.

