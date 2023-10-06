October 6, 2023

Bus catches fire in Ayia Napa, passengers safely evacuated

A bus caught fire in Ayia Napa on Friday, while transporting passengers, the fire service said.

According to the fire service, the engine of the bus, which is in the back caught fire on the Ayia Napa roundabout, leading the bus driver to immediately stop the vehicle, and call for all the passengers to exit the bus.

The fire service sent two fire trucks to deal with the blaze, which spread and destroyed the bus.

All the passengers and the driver exited the vehicle safely before the blaze spread.

The fire service said that they will investigate the cause of the fire along with the electrical and mechanical service of the transport ministry.

