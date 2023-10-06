October 6, 2023

Geological formation in Davlos wows observers (Video)

By Tom Cleaver075
An “amazing” geological formation near the village of Davlos has wowed observers.

The formation, which consists of a series of alternating layers of clay, marl, sandstone, limestone, and other types of rocks juts out into the sea on Cyprus’ northern coast.

The formation was formed mostly from sediment deposits during the Miocene period, between five and 23 million years ago, and from erosion of the Pentadaktylos mountain range.

Legend has it that the first Greek inhabitants of Cyprus landed in the area immediately after the end of the Trojan war, and ancient settlements have been found in the area.

