Guest recipes with Serene Tharian

South Indian staple
Lemon Rice
Who doesn’t like rice? I can say that no Indian can actually get through life without rice. Lemon Rice is a staple in most South Indian homes. It is made by mixing precooked short grain rice with a tempering of mustard seeds, chana dal, green chilies, dried red chilies, fresh ginger, fresh lemon juice and curry leaves. It is quick comfort food for many. Lemon Rice is also referred to as Chitranna or Nimmakaya Pulihora in different regions of South India. The nuts add a crunch for the perfect rice dish texture.
4 cups cooked basmati rice (or any rice)
1-1/2 large onions chopped
1 red dry chilli (optional)
4 tablespoons ghee / or coconut oil
1 tablespoon mustard seeds
4 cardamom pods
4 cloves
1/2 tablespoon coriander powder
15 fresh curry leaves or 2 sprigs
1 large lemon – or more if you want the rice tangier
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon sugar or jaggery (optional)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 or 1/2 cup peanuts shelled, skin removed
Lightly smash the cardamom pods with a mortar & pestle to slightly open the pods.
Heat the oil in a pan. Roast the peanuts in the oil and set aside. They should not burn but be toasted and aromatic. Remove with a slotted spoon and set aside.
In the hot oil, add the mustard seeds and stir as they sputter, When the mustard seeds have sputtered, add the chopped onions and curry leaves. When the onions are wilted and golden, add the coriander, turmeric, and chilli. Sauté on medium till the mixture is aromatic. If the mixture is dry, add an extra tablespoon of oil.
Reduce the heat to low. Add the cardamom pods and whole cloves and stir as they warm up. It is easy to burn the seeds and leaves so be careful to keep your heat low.
Stir in in 1/2 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Add the squeezed lemon juice and stir on a very low flame.
Add the cooked rice to this mixture and stir until it is evenly incorporated through the rice. It’s important to stir gently so as to keep the rice fluffy and not smash or break it.
Once the rice is mixed, taste to make sure there is a good balance of salt, sugar and lemon.
You can add roasted cashews, if you don’t want to add peanuts. Or just skip adding both. Traditionally we add toasted Urad dal and chana dal to this dish. This recipe is the easy version so I have skipped it. Optionally you can add cooked peas, raisins, chopped carrots etc as you require.
