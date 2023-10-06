Banksy works due to be presented at Larnaca Biennale

Only a few days remain until the third edition of Larnaca Biennale begins and along with its three exhibitions and nearly two dozen events are works by world artists – some emerging and others big names whose fame extends beyond the art community.

Featured in the Larnaca Biennale’s main exhibitions are artists from Cyprus, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East among others. These will include Banksy’s Mona Lisa and 1 Door which are part of the participation of Rosa Mundi, part of the main exhibition opening on Wednesday.

“With the opening day of the Larnaca Biennale fast approaching,” says its artistic director Vassilis Vassiliades, “the hundreds of pieces that make up this event, begin to take their place in the mesmerizing kaleidoscopic mosaic that is slowly being completed as people from all over the world add their own special artistic touch to it.”

Until the end of November, visitors will be able to see the art pieces up close and visit the exhibitions in Larnaca and Athienou. The grand opening of Larnaca Biennale 2023 is set to take place on October 11 with a series of special events. In the spirit of this inauguration, a ritual will take flesh and bone that the public is invited to attend. Artist Beth Krensky (USA) will present her performance as a pre-opening performance.

Krensky, the organisers and the public will meet at the Salt Lake at 6pm on Wednesday to embark on a symbolic walk titled Make Me a Sanctuary. Walking in silence, the participatory performance event will invite those attending to remember their past and current homes as a homage to the 2023 theme, setting the mood for the month.

The procession will pass by the Biennale’s exhibition spaces and conclude at the Larnaca Municipal Gallery around 7.30pm where the official opening will be held.

On Thursday, one performance and two screenings will take place in Larnaca as part of the main exhibition of the Biennale. First will be Aine Nakamura’s afternoon performance at Zouhouri Square titled Silkworm which will last from 5pm to 5.30pm.

Two short film screenings will follow at The Living Room at 8pm with Q&A sessions with the creators. Yaroslava Krutova’s film When Tomato Becomes a Piece of Cake will be screened first before Marina Dumont-Anastassiadou’s film Invisibility & Reality. Entrance to the performances and screenings is free yet guests are to reserve a place for the screenings as limited seats are available.

Later in the week the two side exhibitions of Larnaca Biennale will also open. The mixed media exhibition To the Sea, with Her Names curated by Shaoan Huang will open on October 13 in Athienou (Kallinikeio Municipal Museum) featuring the works of six Asian artists. Then, the curator’s exhibition titled Home/Hope will run at Apothikes 79, Larnaca from October 14 to November 24. As the next five themed weeks unfold, the Biennale will approach the theme Home Away from Home through different angles, inviting the public to a diverse agenda of lectures, workshops, installations and performances.

Larnaca Biennale Opening Event

Ceremonial pre-opening performance walk with Beth Krensky. Meeting point: Larnaca Salt Lake. 6pm. Official opening event. Larnaca Municipal Gallery. 7.30pm. October 11. www.biennalelarnaca.com