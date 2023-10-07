October 7, 2023

Russian defence minister inspects nuclear missiles entering service soon

sarmat2
Sarmat is Russia's new silo-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missile system

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the manufacture of Sarmat, Russia’s new silo-based intercontinental ballistic nuclear missile system, due to enter service shortly, his ministry said on Saturday.

Shoigu essentially repeated comments by President Vladimir Putin that the missiles were being made combat-ready, but the timing of the statement added to an intensification of Russia’s nuclear rhetoric in its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine.

“Re-equipping the Strategic Missile Forces with this system, which will become the basis of Russia’s ground-based strategic nuclear forces, is a priority in ensuring the country’s defence capability,” Shoigu was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Putin said Russia had successfully tested the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile with a potential range of many thousands of miles.

And after Putin declined to rule out the possibility that Russia could carry out explosive nuclear weapons tests for the first time in more than three decades, officials on Friday promptly said Moscow would take steps to revoke its ratification of the global Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which it calls a “special military operation”, prompted the West to send billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine, and Finland and Sweden to seek to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

In response, Moscow has suspended its participation in the New START treaty, the last remaining pact limiting the size of the Russian and U.S. nuclear arsenals, and hinted at a possible use of nuclear weapons if it feels sufficiently threatened.

