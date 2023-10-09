Cyprus heirlooms for the generation that lost everything

ALIX NORMAN meets a second-generation refugee who’s helping those without tangible mementoes of their past reclaim their heritage

When Christina Sokratous’ father fled Famagusta in 1974 he left behind all he had.

“My grandma’s jewellery, my great-grandmother’s furniture, my aunt’s trousseau – who knows what happened to these treasured items?” asks the 39-year-old Nicosia native. “I’d like to think someone found them; that some kind soul understood their importance and has kept them safe down the years. But I suspect that’s not the case. In my heart of hearts I know these heirlooms have been lost.”

It’s a story we’ve heard countless times: families left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. In the nearly 50 years since the invasion, most have found their feet again; it’s rare, says Christina, to meet a Cypriot who hasn’t got a roof over the head and enough to eat. But modern material possessions can never be a substitute, she suggests, for our lost legacies – for the family heirlooms with love woven into every stitch, carved into every curve.

These heirlooms, tangible treasures rooted in our heritage, are what Christina has set out to replace with Tradition Now. Earthenware, clothing, accessories, jewellery and home décor – all carry the spirit of centuries-old Cypriot craftsmanship, and can be passed down from one generation to the next.

Christina’s curated collections are crafted all over the island. Much of the bespoke clothing and accessories she has designed and made herself, referencing the age-old fabrics and patterns that would have been familiar to our ancestors. Others, such as the rustic earthenware and charming home décor items, are sourced from talented artisans who have a deep respect for Cypriot heritage.

“Bridging past and future, each connects us to the essence of Cyprus, evoking memories and embodying legacy,” says Christina. “They’re a reminder that we can weave a new narrative, a narrative that celebrates the resilience of our culture and the boundless creativity of our people. With these heirloom pieces, we support local crafts or craftspeople; we invest in threatened traditions; and we inspire a love of Cyprus in the generations of the future.”

In this venture, Christina has found her passion; regained what she felt is lost to much of the modern world. “I studied fashion design at the London College of Fashion,” she explains. “And much of my work there was based strongly on my Cypriot heritage. My designs all referenced my island roots in what I now suspect was an early attempt to build my own collection of heirlooms.”

However, upon graduation, Christina’s foray into the fast-paced world of fashion left her cold. “I worked with well-known designers in the UK for several years. And it was incredibly depressing – so fake, so unethical, so inauthentic! None of it felt true, none of it was real – it was just a race to make money. And that wasn’t what I stood for at all.”

Returning to Cyprus, Christina worked for a while in creative design with various well-known retail stores. But her passion for the past, for items that would stand the test of time and be loved forever, never dimmed.

“No matter where I turned in fashion, I couldn’t find my authentic roots. So, in 2020, I left that world. And I launched Tradition Now: the antidote to inauthenticity; my personal quest to reconnect with my heritage and offer others the same opportunity.

“More than a brand; Tradition Now is a journey both backward and forward in time,” she reveals. “It’s a celebration of the rich tapestry of Cypriot culture, and a tribute to the generations before us who wove the threads of tradition into every aspect of life. With each piece that’s created, new life is breathed into the ancient customs and artistry that define us as Cypriots.”

Popular around the world, many of these modern heirlooms find a home w

ith second and third-generation Cypriots in the UK, the US, Australia and South Africa.

“When you are away from your roots, a tangible representation of your culture becomes very important. But since Lefkara tablecloths or huge pitharia are often too large or pricey for most, we’re creating smaller, more cost-effective items that directly reference traditional crafts.”

Recognisable motifs from villages island-wide appear across the collections. The Lefkara Lace heritage cross motif is embroidered onto raw linen cushions. The figure that appears in Fyti’s traditional weave becomes a gold pendant. The spouted oven pots used by our ancestors are reimagined as rustic planters. And an egg-shaped piggy bank is adorned with the age-old symbols of good fortune and prosperity.

These and others are designed for those who were left without heirlooms, without a tangible representation of their past.

“Perhaps their family lost everything in 1974,” Christina muses. “Or maybe they had to leave their treasures behind when they emigrated to another country. Or it could be that they’re the descendants of those who sacrificed or sold their possessions to build a better future for their children: my own grandmother wove the family’s clothes and blankets on her prized loom,” Christina adds. “But, long before 1974, she sold it so that one of her sons could study in the UK.

“Whatever the reason for the lack of family treasures, Tradition Now offers us an alternative. Designed to be far more than mere decorative objects, these items are “vessels of memory, carriers of tradition, and guardians of our identity. They are the embodiment of a culture reborn, where love, craftsmanship, and heritage converge to create treasures for generations to come.

“We’re creating the heirlooms of tomorrow, today: the beautiful, traditionally-made pieces that can be handed down from generation to generation. These, I hope, will be the treasures of our future that reconnect us with our roots. The heirlooms that whisper ‘Kypros’ in every line.”

For more information, visit www.tradition-now.com or the Instagram account @tradition_now