Fresh Fish: an exhibition

Always offering a fresh perspective, visual artist PASHIAS returns to the Nicosia International Festival, presenting the solo exhibition Fresh Fish, as part of this year’s Parallel Program. The exhibition, opening on October 26 at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, is an evolution of the live performance Ω3 that took place at Eleftheria Square in May, in the context of the #acceptance series organised by the festival.

Stirring up impressions and reactions, PASHIAS and his fishtail crawled for one hour on the square’s concrete floor, designed by internationally renowned architect Zaha Hadid, ending up at the creature’s natural element – a marble water fountain.

In the exhibition Fresh Fish, the artist develops his original sculptural practice to explore the ‘uncommon’ through mythical figures in a contemporary interpretation. The artist’s body – half human, half fish – repeats itself, taking shape in multiplicity to prove its uniqueness. With references to frescoes of the Cycladic civilization, futuristic architectural structures, toy dolls and objects of everyday use or consumption, PASHIAS composes a cultural tableau of the society we all inhabit, the water we all swim in.

During the exhibition, the Nicosia International Festival in collaboration with the Visual Artists and Art Theorists Association Phytorio organises a series of three workshops by PASHIAS, titled The artist moves the artwork, the artwork moves the artist. The workshops will take place in the foyer of Nicosia Municipal Theatre on October 30, November 1 and 3 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

 

Fresh Fish

Exhibition by visual artist PASHIAS. October 26-November 19. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Opening day: 7pm.Monday – Friday: 10am – 1pm and 1 hour before each scheduled performance. Tel: 22-797979. www.pashias.art/fresh-fish

