‘No more delays’ for Larnaca marina

The contracting company which has taken up the Larnaca port and marina project is expected to adhere to its commitments after it was given a time extension, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said on Tuesday.

Speaking from the area during a visit with Larnaca’s mayor Andreas Vyras, the minister said he was there to see the progress of the project.

“I think this is a project we all want to see move forward.”

Vafeades explained that the company had asked for a one-year delay until it begins construction works. A committee granted the extension on the condition that the delivery date of the project would remain unchanged.

Vyras sought to stress “there can be no more delays” over the matter.

There is strong demand for the city’s project. “If the consortium wants to continue supporting the city then we expect with the new timeframes, the big projects will become apparent in April, May.”

In case things do not go to plan “then our patience will not be the same.”

The mayor said the support for the consortium is still there, but the ball is in their court.

He called on them to not have any more delays, while the CEO of Kition Ocean Holdings, which has been awarded the project, Panos Alexandrou said “it’s clear the company is doing all it can so works begin in the first four months of 2024.

“We believe we are in a place to fulfil that.”

Asked why there were so many delays, he said a complicated project of this nature requires a lot of planning and proper studies “from 30 different directions” so nothing is missed.

In a separate meeting with stakeholders at the town hall over Larnaca’s broader developments, Vafeades said the central post office “has been an open wound since 2017” as it has still not been relocated.

Another contentious issue lies with the bus transfer station, he added.

“We were told that by the end of the year or early next year, construction projects will go out for tender. It is a very important project for Larnaca that we hope will be implemented and we hope that the timelines given to us now will be met.”