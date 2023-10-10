October 10, 2023

One night only Japanese concert

The Embassy of Japan in Cyprus presents a free recital with renowned Shakuhachi player Yosuke Irie, who is visiting Nicosia for a one-and-only performance on October 26 at ARTos House in Agious Omologites.

“The shakuhachi,” say organisers, “is a captivating Japanese musical instrument that effortlessly combines simplicity and depth. Crafted from bamboo, it appears as an unadorned, long, and slender flute, but its sound carries a profound spiritual resonance. Known for its hauntingly beautiful melodies and meditative qualities, the shakuhachi has been an integral part of Japanese culture for centuries. It is traditionally associated with Zen Buddhism, often used by monks as a tool for meditation and self-reflection. Playing the shakuhachi requires skill and patience, as its notes are produced by controlling breath through a small opening, resulting in a wide range of tones, from ethereal whispers to bold, resonating sounds.”

Irie, a celebrated shakuhachi performer from Japan, is renowned for his enchanting and deeply evocative performances in over 50 countries, through which he has become an ambassador for the shakuhachi tradition. Irie’s concerts are immersive experiences that transport audiences to a world of ancient Japanese spirituality and artistry.

His performances are marked by moments of meditative serenity, where the haunting melodies of the shakuhachi seem to linger in the air, and moments of intense energy resonate through the audience. Irie’s music has enchanted numerous personalities such as heads of state, politicians, royalty, and dignitaries.

 

Shakuhachi Recital

By renowned artist Yosuke Irie. Presented by Embassy of Japan in Cyprus. October 26. ARTos House, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free. Reservations necessary. Tel: 22-394800

