October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastRussiaWorld

Russia says it wants to help solve Israel, Palestine crisis

By Reuters News Service066
people bring flowers to israeli embassy in moscow
People place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the embassy of Israel in Moscow, Russia

Russia said on Tuesday it was in contact with both Israel and the Palestinians and would seek to play a role in resolving the conflict between them.

Four days into the crisis that started with a deadly Hamas attack on Israel, the Kremlin did not present any concrete initiative but underlined the strength of its relations with both sides.

Moscow has long-standing historical ties with the Palestinians but also “a lot in common” with Israel, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“Therefore, we maintain relations with both sides of this conflict. We conduct contacts and take part in all the – unfortunately few – formats that are looking for common ground for a settlement and which do not work very effectively, as recent practice has shown,” he said.

“But nevertheless we intend to keep making efforts and play our role in terms of providing assistance to seek ways to a settlement.”

Israel was on Tuesday pounding Gaza with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, in response to the wave of deadly Hamas attacks at the weekend. Moscow has said it is worried that the violence could escalate into a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Peskov said the Kremlin was trying to establish whether any Russians were among the hostages taken by Hamas.

“The necessary contacts are being made in order to understand whether this is true or not and what the future fate of these people is,” he said.

Peskov said a suggestion by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that it was in Russia’s interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity had “absolutely no basis”.

“This is a long-standing conflict, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has very deep roots, many deep contradictions. Many people know the backstory, but it is so deep that not everyone knows the nuances,” he said.

Related Posts

Israel pounds Gaza with fiercest air strikes ever

Reuters News Service

Israeli strikes hit Gaza homes, schools, sieges ‘illegal’-UN rights chief

Reuters News Service

Court rejects complaint by US reporter Gershkovich against Russian detention

Reuters News Service

Iran’s Khamenei says Tehran was not behind Hamas attack on Israel

Reuters News Service

Russian rouble dives back towards over 18-month low vs dollar

Reuters News Service

What are global firms with presence in Israel doing after Hamas attack

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign