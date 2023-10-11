October 11, 2023

Larnaca and Paphos airports ready to assist amid crisis

Larnaca and Paphos airports are fully prepared to respond to the emergency that has unfolded in Israel following the recent attacks by Hamas, according to a representatives of airport operator Hermes.

“The situation is under control at the moment, even taking into account the increased number of flights to and from Israel,” the representative told the Cyprus Mail.

Since Sunday, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Cyprus have been continuously added, transporting passengers who have already booked their tickets. All seats on flights to Israel have been booked, leaving no option for last-minute travellers.

As of Sunday, Larnaca airport has become a transit hub for thousands of Israeli and foreign citizens who have temporarily settled at hotels in town while awaiting their return home or to reconnect with their families.

Security measures have been heightened both within and outside the airport premises. Local police forces, as well as members of the National Guard, are intensifying their efforts to maintain order. Additionally, all airport checkpoints are staffed with extra personnel as passenger traffic increases.

At the same time, enhanced security measures have been implemented at Larnaca’s Synagogue, at the Chief Rabbi’s residence, and in hotels accommodating Israeli visitors. The increased presence of the local police and mobile patrols aims to ensure the safety of the Israeli community.

