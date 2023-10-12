October 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

24 flights scheduled from Israel to Cyprus on Thursday

By Tom Cleaver060
file photo: people who were evacuated from israel, board a bus after arriving at the larnaca international airport
People who were evacuated from Israel, board a bus after arriving at the Larnaca airport

A total of 24 flights are scheduled to land in Cyprus from Israel on Thursday as people flee the ongoing conflict in the country.

Of the flights, 23 are set to land at Larnaca airport, and the other at Paphos airport.

Meanwhile, foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis explained to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the passengers who were due to board the Austrian military aircraft to Cyprus which broke down on Wednesday evening are leaving Israel on alternative flights.

Some 80 of the planned travellers boarded an Israeli commercial aircraft to travel to Larnaca, while a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna has been planned for today.

Gotsis also said arrangements are being made for the small number of Cypriot citizens resident in Israel who wish to return to the country, and that they will board commercial flights within the coming days.

He added that the ministry is in “constant contact” with the Cypriot embassy in Tel Aviv.

Related Posts

Supreme Court orders release of Palestinian-Lebanese man

Nikolaos Prakas

Ioannou pushes for deputy ministry of migration

Tom Cleaver

CBC governor attends World Bank and IMF meetings in Morocco

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Law commissioner ‘welcomes’ cabinet code of ethics approval

Tom Cleaver

US State department welcomes Pyla mutual understanding

Staff Reporter

Housebound to be vaccinated at home

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign