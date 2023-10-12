October 12, 2023

Free dental service for fifth graders

All fifth grade primary school students will have free dental services as part of a health ministry programme for the current school year.

An announcement from the dental services on Thursday specified the plan will encompass students in both public and private schools.

Students will be examined by a dentist from the dental services between October this year and January 2024 for free. If serious issues are found, they will be referred to a private dentist who participates in the scheme.

The cost of the private visit will be covered by the dental service’s budget – meaning consumers are not expected to pay, though the prices will be agreed upon in advance.

The last date for the referral to receive free dental services is September 30, 2024. More information can be found at www.moh.gov.cy/ds.

 

