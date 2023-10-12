October 12, 2023

Paphos fishermen oppose movement of artificial reef

By Tom Cleaver02
moulia rocks
Moulia rocks

Fishermen in Paphos have expressed their opposition to the proposed moving of the Geroskipou artificial reef to the Moulia rocks.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Thursday, Leonidas Leonidou, chairman of the Paphos branch of the Coastal Fishing Association, explained that there are two rich marine life habitats in Paphos, Moulia and Fourfouri.

He said that if the artificial reef is moved to Moulia and it is closed for fishing, fishermen will overfish the Fourfouri site.

Instead, he said, more infrastructure should be built on the existing reef, increasing incentives to deal with the silver toadfish, which is an invasive species, and increasing fines for illegal fishing.

He added that there should be further campaigns to combat marine pollution, that there should be alternating areas closed for fishing, and more research conducted regarding endangered and migratory fish species.

 

