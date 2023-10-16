October 16, 2023

Committee appointed to tackle violence in sports

By Staff Reporter01
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

A seven-member advisory committee on preventing violence at sporting events was appointed by Justice Minister Anna Procopiou-Koukkidi on Monday.  

She explained that the seven members are highly qualified and have extensive experience in the sports sector, adding that they have previously worked informally with the state on related matters. 

The minister emphasised, however, that establishing the committee is an important step forwards as part of society’s efforts to stamp out the phenomenon of violence at sporting events, such as football matches. 

It was stated that they are to focus their efforts on four key points: awareness and education, security measures at the stadiums (including physical works), updating legislation, and risk assessment. 

