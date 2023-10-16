In its third week, the Nicosia International Festival continues to present cultural productions at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. As the weekend arrives, a dance performance and concert will invite audiences back to the theatre for two memorable shows.
The contemporary dance performance Gran Bolero by Spanish choreographer Jesus Rubio Gamo will take place on Saturday as an ode to dance and hope. It is inspired by Boléro, composed by Maurice Ravel in 1928 based on traditional Spanish dances from the 18th century, and consists of two repeated themes that become more and more exhilarating as the piece goes on.
Rubio Gamo conceived, directed and choreographed Gran Bolero, which includes some nudity, at a time when “…everything was quite difficult, and I didn’t know what to do. One day I listened to Ravel’s Boléro. Boléro is like an impulse, always forward. I went with it. Gran Bolero is a great opportunity to remember that there was a day when we decided that dance and music would save us from everything else”. Twelve performers will take the stage to bring the piece to life.
On Sunday evening, the festival will welcome Cypriot vocalist Vakia Stavrou who will perform alongside Cypriot virtuoso musicians Socrates Leptos on classical guitar and Stelios Pittas on cello. Although she currently resides in Paris, Vakia remains connected to her hometown and honours the Nicosia International Festival with a presentation of her new album VAKIA. This highly anticipated album serves as a testament to her global recognition, infused with aromas from Peru and Mexico as well as personal compositions in Greek.
Two more artistic projects will take place this month as part of the festival before its November agenda continues. An art exhibition by PASHIAS will open on October 26 at the theatre as well as the dance performance Never Twenty One by French-Malian choreographer and dancer Smail Kanouté, which pays tribute to the victims of gun violence in New York, Rio and Johannesburg who will never turn 21 years old.
