October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

TUS Airways resumes flights to and from Israel

By Nick Theodoulou02
tus airways
File photo

TUS Airways announced on Monday evening the resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, with effect from Tuesday.

The decision was made “following a thorough review of the ongoing situation in Israel,” the company added.

It explained that it has been reviewing security reports, communications with its insurer, and is in constant contact with all relevant authorities – “such as the Cyprus Department of Civil Aviation, EASA, and the Israeli CAA”.

“TUS Airways is now ready and prepared to reinstate flights,” it said, adding that the airline will continue to review the situation and make changes when and where necessary.

TUS Airways always prioritises the safety and security of its passengers and crews, it stated.

The initial schedule will include a return flight between Tel Aviv and Larnaca and a return flight between Tel Aviv and Athens.

The flights will be available to book through the website: www.tusairways.com. Initially, flights will be available for sale for services on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th October; and sales will be reinstated as quickly as possible for flights after this date.

The airline will continue to post regular updates on the website and across its social media channels.

Related Posts

Nicosia events celebrate Italian language

Eleni Philippou

Government promises to sort out multiple pensions mess

Elias Hazou

Larnaca municipality says manure stench not its fault

Jonathan Shkurko

Five Israelis plead not guilty to rape

Andria Kades

Poor relations within EAC prompted minister’s walkout

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign