October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesOceania

Australia central bank sees possible cost savings in tokenisation

By Reuters News Service028
australia

Australia’s central bank on Monday said tokenised money could help save billions of dollars in costs in domestic financial markets, as it studies whether and how to launch a central bank digital currency.

In a speech on tokenisation, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Brad Jones said a key priority for the bank was assessing how different forms of digital money and infrastructure could support the development of tokenised asset markets.

Australia’s government on Monday separately outlined proposals for regulating crypto and digital assets that will make platforms subject to existing Australian financial services laws and require platform operators to obtain an Australian Financial Services Licence.

This will include minimum standards for holding tokens, standards for custody software and standards when transacting in tokens.

Jones, who heads the RBA’s financial system division, said tokenisation could deliver hypothetical transaction savings of around A$13 billion ($8.20 billion) a year to issuers in Australia’s capital markets, in part through providing increased liquidity.

Another A$1 billion to A$4 billion could be saved in transaction fees via increased trading volumes and the benefits of atomic settlement, particularly on cross-border payments.

Atomic settlement is instantaneous swapping of an asset for a payment.

The RBA has been studying whether to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) of its own and if it would help facilitate atomic settlement in tokenised asset markets.

A wholesale CBDC could also act as a complement to new forms of privately issued digital money, including tokenised bank deposits and asset-backed stablecoins.

“Our overarching position is that we remain open-minded as to the functional forms of digital money and supporting infrastructure that could best support the Australian economy in the future,” Jones said.

He said the RBA and Treasury would publish a joint report around the middle of 2024 to provide a stock take on CBDC research in Australia and set out a roadmap for future work.

“The question of how we might arrange our monetary system to better support the Australian economy in the digital age is now a key priority for the bank,” Jones added.

($1 = 1.5863 Australian dollars)

Related Posts

One third of Britons to cut back on Christmas spending

Reuters News Service

Investment funds active in Cyprus reach record high of €2.9 billion

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UK CFOs lose their appetite for debt after rates climb, says Deloitte

Reuters News Service

Oil prices ease as investors assess risks of Israel-Hamas war

Reuters News Service

Praxis Tech Launches ‘Abandoned Transaction Events’ feature to enhance merchant conversion rates

Press Release

Big Tobacco turns to rooibos tea to counter upcoming ban

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign