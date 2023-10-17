BTC and ETH enthusiasts shift focus: VC Spectra’s presale emerges as the prime choice

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are no longer the most sought-after of the top altcoins listed for investment. Failing strategies, overvaluation, regulatory scrutiny, and extreme volatility in the past few weeks have done nothing but throw Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors over the edge. VC Spectra (SPCT), the best ICO of 2023, appears to be catching these investors.

Let’s find out more about these altcoins and unveil the ‘best buy’ for October and beyond.

Summary

Bitcoin (BTC) may gain a serious advantage from Bitmain’s investment.

Ethereum’s (ETH) testnet, Holešky, is experiencing scrutiny from the community.

VC Spectra (SPCT) is now being regarded as the best ICO of 2023 by industry experts.

Bitcoin (BTC): What does Bitmain’s investment mean for investors?

On September 22, 2023, Bitmain, a leading manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining devices, unveiled a significant investment plan of $53.9 million in Bitcoin (BTC) miner Core Scientific. The investment terms involve Bitmain supplying 27,000 Bitcoin mining devices to Core Scientific in exchange for $23.1 million in cash and $53.9 million in Core Scientific common stock.

However, despite this announcement, Bitcoin’s price experienced no change. Since September 22, Bitcoin’s value has increased only by 0.7% from $26,571 to $26,758 on October 14, fueling mixed sentiments among experts in their BTC price prediction.

Bitmain is expected to deliver the 27,000 Bitcoin mining devices to Core Scientific by November 2023, contributing an impressive 4.1 exahash of mining power to Core Scientific’s existing self-mining operations. So far, this has contributed to Bitcoin dominance as it rose by 1% on October 13.

So, these investments’ actual effects on experts’ BTC price prediction are yet to be seen. Many community members are giving a neutral BTC price prediction and believe investors should hold off on investments in Bitcoin.

Ethereum (ETH) Holešky update isn’t fulfilling expectations

Ethereum (ETH) developers introduced a new testnet named “Holešky,” designed to support staking, infrastructure enhancements, and protocol advancements within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem back in September.

Despite the importance of this release, the impact on the Ethereum price prediction (ETH) has been minimal. On the contrary, since the implementation of the update on October 1, Ethereum (ETH) has marked an 11% decline, dropping from its high of $1,735 on October 2 to $1,544 by October 14.

This lack of influence on ETH’s value can be attributed to the prevailing market volatility according to a recent Ethereum price prediction. Furthermore, past updates have not resulted in a bullish trend for Ethereum (ETH) as investor fear quickly rises in such events.

In addition, Ethereum (ETH) investors have mostly cashed out, leaving an uncertain future for the altcoin. Given this state of the investors, industry experts are forecasting a bearish Ethereum price prediction until December.

This projection hinges on the market’s inability to recover meaningfully and places the Ethereum max price at $1,450 by December. For reference, ETH was trading at the $1,600 mark in October.

VC Spectra (SPCT) takes the Lead as the best ICO of 2023

VC Spectra (SPCT) has indeed emerged as a front-runner in the competitive world of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in 2023. With an innovative approach to blockchain investments and asset management, it’s not surprising that VC Spectra (SPCT) is being hailed as one of the best ICOs of the year.

This wealth management blockchain platform makes calculated and safe investments in startup crypto projects. VC Spectra (SPCT) investors enjoy special perks like exclusive voting rights and access to pre-ICOs as well as dividends within the presale.

One of the key factors contributing to its success is its impressive performance during the presale stages. Stage 1 investors witnessed an incredible 450% return on their investments as SPCT’s price soared from $0.008 to $0.044. Even in Stage 3, investors enjoyed a solid 76% return as the token’s price surged from $0.025 to $0.044 ahead of schedule.

Furthermore, toward the end of the presale, SPCT is projected to hit $0.080, which marks a substantial 900% growth from the Stage 1 price of $0.008. As for those who join now, they can expect an 82% ROI combined with a 100% deposit bonus during Stage 3 of presale, effectively doubling the gains made.

These combined factors have placed VC Spectra (SPCT) in the spotlight as the top ICO of 2023, appealing to newcomers and seasoned crypto investors alike.

