Cyprus Business Now

The 7th International Scientific Conference on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency has drawn to a triumphant close, attracting professionals, scientists, and enthusiasts from both Cyprus and abroad within the business and energy sectors.

The conference, which took place in Nicosia on October 12-13, 2023, was jointly organised by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), the Ministry of Energy, Commerce, and Industry, and the international organisation IRENA – the International Renewable Energy Agency.

IRENA’s involvement significantly heightened the international appeal of the conference, resulting in the participation of numerous delegates and speakers from abroad, including four energy ministers from European and third-party countries.

Distinguished speakers from the energy and sustainable development sectors graced the conference, sharing their insights on the role of renewable energy sources in achieving environmental and economic goals.

Participants had the opportunity to exchange ideas and form new collaborations to advance renewable energy sources.

Presentations and discussions spanned a wide range of topics, encompassing new technologies across all renewable energy sectors, supportive policies, and the need for innovative solutions.

“Keve expresses its gratitude to all participants, speakers, and sponsors for their contributions to the conference’s success,” the chamber said on Monday.

“The conference stands as a significant event in the field of renewable energy and is expected to continue promoting sustainable energy and innovation,” it added.

“The International Scientific Conference on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, organised by Keve every two years, has already established itself as a tradition in the renewable energy sector,” the chamber concluded.

The much-anticipated Economist Annual Conference is gearing up for another year of engaging discussions and insightful presentations, scheduled to take place on November 7-8, 2023.

The event will be hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, bringing together prominent speakers and thought leaders from both Cyprus and abroad.

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), a long-standing supporter of this prestigious conference, has announced that it has secured a special participation arrangement for its members.

Attendees are encouraged to seize this opportunity, as it promises to provide valuable insights into a diverse range of thought-provoking topics.

“With the conference’s agenda expected to cover a broad spectrum of issues, Keve invites its members to attend and stay updated on the latest developments in an array of fascinating subjects,” the chamber said.

“As a dedicated proponent of the event, Keve ensures its members have a unique chance to be part of this enriching experience,” it added.

Members who are keen on participating in the conference are kindly requested to contact the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry through the provided email address at [email protected].

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Monday, October 16 with losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 128.81 points at 12:57 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.69 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 77.51 points, representing a drop of 0.72 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €104,994.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes fell by 0.96 per cent, 0.14 per cent and 2.2 per cent. The hotel index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Vassiliko Cement Works Public (-0.64 per cent), Atlantic Insurance (-0.61 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), the Bank of Cyprus (-1.69 per cent), and Blue Island (+1.18 per cent).