Today’s weather: Clear start, chance of afternoon rain

Clouds over Ormidia Photo: Fragkeskos Kekkou

Tuesday will start off clear after dispersal of local clouds on the west and north coasts. Later clouds will develop bringing a chance of isolated rains or a storm, mainly in the mountains and the interior. Temperatures will rise to 30C in the interior, 29C on the northern coasts, 28C on the remaining coasts and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will be variable, light, 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be clear with some local clouds, mainly on the coasts. Temperatures will drop to 15C in the interior, 17C on the south and east coasts, 19C on the remaining coasts and 10C in the higher mountains. Winds will be weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Wednesday isolated afternoon rains and storms are expected, initially mainly in the mountains and in the east and by evening also in other areas of the island. Rain is also expected on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Wednesday, remaining close to the average for the season, while no appreciable change is expected through Friday.

