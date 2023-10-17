October 17, 2023

Paphos lyceum students injured in school fight

Two students in Paphos were injured in a fight during break time, police reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, around 10.30am a fight broke out between two groups of students resulting in injury to a15 and a 16-year-old. The injured teens were transferred to the Paphos general hospital A&E department for treatment.

According to the doctor on duty, the 16-year-old suffered a broken nose and a hematoma in the left eye, and the 15-year-old student has abrasions on various parts of his body.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou the incident was allegedly sparked after an accidental jostle between two students going down the school stairs.

Nikolaou noted that investigation yielded testimony against two minors who are to be questioned.  

The police, will handle the two students under the law as minors, Nikolaou said.

