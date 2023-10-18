Cyprus Airways adds new flights to the French Riviera

National flag carrier Cyprus Airways on Wednesday unveiled plans to extend its schedule with new flights to the city of Nice, France, starting from December 12, 2023, with the airline set to operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This latest addition to Cyprus Airways’ ever-expanding network reaffirms the airline’s commitment to providing its passengers with access to unique and sought-after destinations,” the airline said.

Commenting on the addition of the new flights to Nice, Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said that “Cyprus Airways, we believe that the journey is just as significant as the destination”.

“With the inclusion of Nice to our network, we emphasize our dedication to offering unparalleled destinations to our esteemed customers,” Sies said.

“Our state-of-the-art Airbus A220 fleet ensures that each trip with Cyprus Airways is not merely a ride. It’s a journey of comfort, sophistication, and a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability regardless if you travel in our economy or unparalleled Business Class,” he added.

The company noted that aboard the Airbus A220, passengers can “expect a superior travel experience marked by spacious interiors, modern amenities, and an eco-friendly design”.

What is more, Cyprus Airways said that the aircraft’s advanced features are in line with the airline’s sustainable vision and pledge to reduce its carbon footprint.

“With sales already underway, travellers can secure their seat to the enchanting city of Nice from where Monaco, Marseille and Genova are easy to reach,” Cyprus Airways said.

“If you’re looking for Sun and sea or skiing adventures are all within driving distance from Nice,” it added, prompting travellers to “embrace the vibrant culture, historic landmarks, and breathtaking coastlines that await”.

Meanwhile, commercial airline Wizz Air on Tuesday also announced the addition of new routes from Cyprus, with a flight connecting Larnaca airport with the Polish city of Radom.

Wizz Air stated that flights to Radom, located approximately 100 kilometres south of the capital city Warsaw, will begin on December 13 and will be offered twice per week.

“The new route will offer Cypriot travellers the opportunity to explore stunning spots in Polish urban centres, including Poland’s vibrant capital city, Warsaw, while enjoying the airline’s low fares paired with high-quality onboard experience,” the airline said.

In other tourism news, the state’s statistical service this week announced that Cyprus welcomed 487,350 tourists in September 2023, marking a 17.9 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

From January to September 2023, the total number of tourists arriving in the country reached 3,136,145, a significant rise of 23.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The UK was the leading source of tourism in September, comprising 34 per cent of arrivals, followed by Israel (11.7 per cent), Poland (6.7 per cent), Germany (5.5 per cent), and Sweden (4.6 per cent).

The majority (84.1 per cent) of visitors came for leisure, while 10.3 per cent visited friends and relatives, and 5.5 per cent travelled for business.

Additionally, 140,187 Cypriot residents returned from trips abroad in September 2023, a 14.5 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

The main countries of return were Greece (37.1 per cent), the UK (8.2 per cent), Italy (4.7 per cent), and Russia (4 per cent).