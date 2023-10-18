October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Three seaside cinema nights at Larnaca Marina

By Eleni Philippou01
default
default

Are outdoor film nights a summer memory? The weather may be turning cooler but before winter activities take over, one local venture presents a last outdoor evening experience as its season finale. Movie nights by the sea are coming up shortly as Larnaca Marina transforms into an open-air cinema.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Starlit Screens are briefly leaving their Limassol base to present a cinema experience in another seaside town. For three nights in a row, cinephiles and families will be able to enjoy selected films outdoors, right by the yachts of Larnaca Marina.

capture

Three double screenings will take place, assuring all the cinema standards are in place. A big screen, plenty of salty popcorn and more delights will be there for moviegoers to indulge in. The first film to be screened is The Grand Budapest Hotel on Friday, with two screening times – 7pm and 9.30pm. Then on Saturday, the Disney-Pixar animation film Luca will screen at 7pm (in Greek) while the film Whiplash will play at 9.30pm. The three-day cinema experience will conclude on Sunday with the Greek film Mythopathy which will have a double screening, first at 7pm and then again at 9.30pm.

 

3 Seaside Cinema Nights

Films for children and adults by Starlit Screens. October 20-22. Larnaca Marina. 7pm and 9.30pm. In Greek and English with subtitles. Tickets available online at www.starlitscreens.com and at the door

 

Related Posts

Woman’s quick action saves life at Nicosia mall

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Police investigating fire in Coral Bay residence

Staff Reporter

Man wanted in Austria arrested in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Petrol smuggler fined €5,000

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign