October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprus Business News

CySEC empowers investors through financial literacy

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0104
World Investor Week 2023 (WIW2023) has concluded successfully with a significant level of participation, according to a statement by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), which collaborated with global supervisory authorities to highlight the importance of financial literacy.

According to a statement by the commission, over a hundred countries, along with twelve regional and international organisations, participated in this worldwide initiative.

Held from October 2 to October 8, 2023, and organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the event featured a series of online and in-person activities led by CySEC.

These activities aimed to educate investors about fundamental investment principles, potential risks, and sound financial decision-making.

This year’s campaign centred on three critical themes: Investor Resilience, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance, addressing current and anticipated global market conditions.

CySEC also covered topics related to fraud prevention, investment information, technology, and digital finance.

Throughout WIW2023, CySEC focused on promoting financial education, combating financial illiteracy, and safeguarding investors.

In addition, the commission issued press releases to raise awareness about the campaign and its role, leveraging mass media, the internet, and social media to reach its target audience.

What is more, CySEC officer Elena Karkoti took to television and radio programmes to communicate the campaign’s key messages and CySEC’s efforts in investor education. She also participated in interviews in print media, emphasising the importance of financial literacy in investor protection.

Furthermore, CySEC’s website prominently displayed the WIW2023 logo throughout the campaign, along with an active link to the global programme of activities. The commission encouraged its supervised entities, participants in the Cyprus capital market, and stakeholders to disseminate the campaign’s messages in their own unique ways.

Elsewhere, as part of WIW2023, CySEC introduced a new Smart Investor Booklet on its Financial Education Portal. This accessible booklet offers practical tips based on the campaign’s key messages.

CySEC also published an Investor Guide on Sustainable Investing, aiming to educate the public on evolving trends in ESG investing and issues related to greenwashing practices.

Finally, the commission said that its commitment to financial literacy will continue throughout October and November, with upcoming initiatives, including lectures and financial literacy workshops, which will be announced soon.

