October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for stealing electrical wires

By Staff Reporter0158
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police in Wednesday night arrested a 38-year-old woman in Limassol for stealing electricity wires.

According to Limassol CID following a tip off from members of the public, officers went to an open field and spotted a double-cab vehicle leaving.

Police intercepted the vehicle and identified the 38-year-old woman as an individual who has had previous run-ins with the law for theft.

Police searched the vehicle and turned up several coils of electrical wire and a hacksaw.

The suspect was arrested on the spot and taken into custody for the crime of illegal possession of property, and allegedly admitted to the crime during interrogation.

