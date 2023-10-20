October 20, 2023

Ed Sheeran to perform in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver018
ed sheeran

Ed Sheeran is to perform in Cyprus as part of his upcoming world tour.

While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that he will perform on the island in September 2024.ed sheeran tour

The venue, date, and ticket price of the concert will be announced on November 6.

