October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza bombed according to Hamas

By Reuters News Service02
saint porphyrius church, gaza city
File photo: Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza

In a statement issued late Thursday, Hamas reported that the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City where Christians were taking shelter was bombed.

Hamas reported “huge damage” and “many casualties” at the church dating to the 12th century.

It said Israel had attacked the church, but Reuters was not immediately able to independently confirm a strike nor assess damage, and Israel did not comment on the incident. The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem said targeting the church “constitutes a war crime.”

Al Jazeera reported that at least two people were killed in the air attack of the Church of Saint Porphyrius in central Gaza.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Hundreds rally in New York City to demand release of Hamas hostages

Reuters News Service

Biden to seek billions in military aid for Israel as invasion of Gaza nears

Reuters News Service

Navy warship near Yemen intercepted projectiles -Pentagon

Reuters News Service

Estonia to probe Sweden cable damage as part of Baltic Sea incident investigation

Reuters News Service

Rockets, drones hit Iraqi base housing U.S. forces -security sources

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy thanks Biden for ATACM missiles

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign