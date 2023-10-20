October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca launches bio-design festival

By Iole Damaskinos02
bio design festival

The Larnaca 2030 European Capital of Culture committee announced on Friday the launch of a bio design festival.

In its statement the organisation explains that “bioengineering concerns the use of biological systems or living organisms in order to create new products, medical treatments and even biofuels.”

Bio design represents a design movement that uses living materials, such as fungi, algae, yeast, bacteria and cultured tissues, to create fully sustainable and ecological products, the statement adds.

The festival aims to promote the concept and practice of bio design to creators and artists, and jump-start innovative ideas and sustainable practices.

According to the announcement, it is the first time Cyprus will host a festival of this kind.

“The aim of ‘Larnaca 2030’ is to make the city a point of reference for ​​bio design and sustainability in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, utilising the city’s natural resources and design facilities, such as the Youth Makerspace Larnaca and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI),” the organisers state.

The festival will feature a pavilion made from mushroom tissue (mycelium) in Zouchuri Square. As well as being an art installation, the pavilion will symbolise the theme of innovation and sustainability, and act as a reference centre.

It will be built especially for the festival by Dutch architect Stijn Dries and bio scientist Ivana Mik, following structural standards inspired by the prehistoric settlement of Choirokotia.

Other offerings include a co-creation event lead by internationally renowned designers and artists in the field of bio design, lectures and interactive workshops on the use of seaweed and natural pigments.

The festival will run from October 27 to November 5 and will be held at Zouchouri Square, at the Phivos Stavrides foundation and at Youth Makerspace.

The exhibition will open its doors from noon to 8pm daily and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Participation in the festival activities is free.

More information can be found here.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus, Greece sign memorandum of understanding for interconnector

Tom Cleaver

Ferrari car parade to fill Makarios Avenue

Eleni Philippou

Chris de Burgh in Cyprus for one night only

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

CMP receives €75,000 donation from TC community

Iole Damaskinos

Interior minister calls on EU to prepare for possible refugee crisis

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign