Cyprus Airways passenger numbers surge in September 2023 — record year in sight

National flag carrier Cyprus Airways on Friday released a report revealing its traffic results for the month of September 2023, with the airline having transported a total of 48,560 passengers during this period.
This represents a significant 30 per cent increase in passenger numbers when compared to the same month of the previous year, with the airline having carried a total of 37,427 passengers in September 2022.
Regarding September 2023, the Cypriot airline operated a total of 491 scheduled flights, compared to 294 flights during the same month of the previous year. However, it managed to achieve a load factor of 6 per cent lower when compared to last year.
Compared to September 2019, a key benchmark prior to the pandemic, the airline registered a 2 per cent growth in passenger volume on its scheduled services and operated 22 per cent more flights.
“Following our record-breaking performance in August, we continued our positive trajectory in September, albeit at a slightly slower pace,” Christos Limnatitis, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways, stated.
“Over the past two years, we have doubled our capacity, now operating with four aircraft that include our two new A220 aircraft. Our current focus is on optimising seat occupancy and enhancing our load factor,” he added.
Earlier this week, Cyprus Airways announced plans to introduce new flights to Nice, France, commencing on December 12, 2023.
The airline will operate two weekly flights to Nice on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways, highlighted the carrier’s commitment to providing unique and sought-after destinations.
Cyprus Airways stated that the airline will utilise its state-of-the-art Airbus A220 fleet for the route, offering passengers a superior travel experience marked by spacious interiors, modern amenities, and an eco-friendly design.
The company explained that the move aligns with the airline’s sustainable vision and pledge to reduce its carbon footprint.
“As we transition into the winter season, we are set to serve various destinations with an extensive flight schedule that includes Athens, Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Dubai, Zurich, Milan, Paris and the recently announced Nice,” Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies explained.
“This winter, we are making available a total of 254,000 seats in the market, reaffirming our commitment to ensuring year-round business and leisure connectivity to the island,” he added.
“Our dedication to supporting Cyprus’ community and tourism industry remains unwavering,” Sies concluded.