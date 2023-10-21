October 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remand after blinds stolen

By Nikolaos Prakas01
handcuffs 07

A 34-year-old was remanded for three days by the Limassol district court on Saturday on suspicion of attempting to steal dozens of aluminium blinds.

According to police, the man was arrested on Friday night, and brought in front of the court in the morning, where he was issued a three-day remand.

Police said that the suspect was arrested in the Yermasoyia area when officers stopped a pick-up truck driving around the area. Police stopped the vehicle, and one of the two people in the vehicle fled the scene.

The second person, the 34-year-old, was stopped and during their checks police found 22 aluminium blinds, which had been reported stolen earlier.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have admitted to having stolen the blinds, police said. He was arrested and brought to court.

Police are still searching for the second individual that escaped.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Goat and sheep farmers call off halloumi strike

Nikolaos Prakas

Reshaping Pafos: Myths, Tales… Cultural Treasures

Eleni Philippou

Retro style by Roddy Damalis

CM Guest Columnist

Arrests after explosion near Israeli embassy (update 1)

Katy Turner

‘Doing it for the desperate dogs of Cyprus’

Alix Norman

Cyprus economy sees positive trends in September — risks on the horizon

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign