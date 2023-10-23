October 23, 2023

Apollonion and Ygia polyclinic A&E departments join Gesy

Apollonion A&E department in Nicosia has joined Gesy

The accident and emergency departments at the Apollonion hospital in Nicosia and the Ygia polyclinic in Limassol are included in Gesy as of Monday.

Their joining of Gesy brings the number of accident and emergency departments under the Gesy umbrella to 10 nationwide.

In addition to the two included as of Monday, these include the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni, the Larnaca general hospital, the Limassol general hospital and the Medierranean hospital of Cyprus in Limassol, the Nicosia general hospital, the Paphos general hospital, the Polis Chrysochous hospital and the Kyperounta hospital.

All 10 Gesy accident and emergency departments are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

