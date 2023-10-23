October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Irish central bank governor in Cyprus for official meetings

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf has arrived in Cyprus on an official visit, encompassing two meetings with Cypriot officials, according to an announcement by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) released on Monday.

The announcement noted that Makhlouf’s visit to Cyprus came after an official invitation by CBC governor Constantinos Herodotou.

On Monday afternoon, Makhlouf will meet with CBC governor Herodotou, before meeting with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Tuesday morning.

It should be noted that the latter meeting, which will take place at the Finance Ministry in Nicosia, will be held in the presence of the CBC governor.

“Following the meeting [at the Finance Ministry], statements will be made to the media,” the CBC announcement concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Global billionaire tax could yield $250 billion annually

Reuters News Service

Winegrowers get €600k EU payout

Tom Cleaver

Oil eases as aid convoys arrive in embattled Gaza Strip

Reuters News Service

Guest musicians join Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for November concerts

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Hotel employee arrested after stealing ring from a room

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign