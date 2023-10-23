Lidl Cyprus to support island’s largest clean-up event

At Lidl Cyprus, we believe respecting and protecting the environment is imperative to ensure sustainability for our planet and, by extension, the quality of life for future generations. Adopting and joining such initiatives and novel approaches that can make a difference, is what our vision is all about as a company, as we strive for a greener and more sustainable future.
As part of REsetPlastic – an international strategy on plastic developed by the Schwarz Group, to which we belong – Lidl Cyprus is participating in the areas of REmove and REcycle, by supporting, in our capacity as main sponsors, the Let’s do it! cleanup campaign across Cyprus. At the same time, in partnership with Let’s do it! Cyprus, and with the important contribution and active coordination with the municipalities of Nicosia, Lakatamia and Strovolos, we will hold the largest clean-up drive on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Pedieos Linear Park, along a 14km stretch, as part of Cleanup Week’s closing ceremony.
One of Nicosia’s largest natural ‘lungs’, the park is a green zone that enriches biodiversity. Cleaning up litter there marks a major move towards protecting and managing the environment, as well as promoting sustainable development.
The three simultaneous starting points for the clean-up will be the Nicosia Municipal Park, the Strovolos municipality building, and Bikers Park in Lakatamia. At each location, there will be speeches and free workshops for children and adults alike. Participants will receive complimentary products from our popular canteen known as Vantastic, from LFA On The Go – the mobile version of the Lidl Food Academy – as well as from Lidl kiosks. Cleaning equipment will be made available.
Ultimately, such actions and commitments towards safeguarding the environment and tackling climate change, are central and integral to our values and to our corporate social responsibility practices. Being a part of Cypriot society, Lidl Cyprus supports people-centred initiatives and the environment, demonstrating our active commitment for a better tomorrow for us all.
