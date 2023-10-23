October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

By Staff Reporter0272
ambulance hospital
File photo

A 21-year-old man riding a motorbike was seriously injured along the Lythradontas road with doctors at the Nicosia general hospital describing his situation as critical.

Police detailed on Monday that the crash a day prior, at around 4:30pm, along the Lythrodontas-Mandras road occurred when the motorbike collided with a car being driven by a 33-year-old.

The 21-year-old was rushed by ambulance and is currently in the intensive car unit being treated for a fractured skull.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Chief rabbi calls for donations to Israelis in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus records highest quarterly increase in debt to GDP ratio in EU

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Digital era can have negative impact on work

Nick Theodoulou

Greek Cypriot sentenced to two months in north for fake car insurance

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus: Most important exhibitions and events

CM Guest Columnist

Smashing the migrant dream

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign