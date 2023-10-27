October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Iceland hit by thousands of small earthquakes in volcano warning

By Reuters News Service0138
file photo: lava spurts and flows after the eruption of a volcano in the reykjanes peninsula
FILE PHOTO: Lava spurts and flows after the eruption of a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula

A seismic swarm has hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland with more than 5,500 small earthquakes in the last three days, raising the prospect of a volcanic eruption, the country’s meteorological office (IMO) said on Friday.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

While quakes are a daily occurrence in Iceland, the latest swarm was more extensive than usual.

“These earthquakes are a warning sign, a part of a longer-term story that we know we’re entering a build-up phase to the next (volcanic) eruption,” IMO Service and Research division head Matthew Roberts told Reuters.

The quakes originated at a depth of up to 5 km (around 3 miles) and were caused by a long-term accumulation of magma that has been building pressure and is now slowly drifting towards the surface of the earth, he added.

Earlier this year a volcano erupted in an uninhabited part of the Reykjanes peninsula after intense earthquake activity, the third such event in the region southwest of the capital Reykjavik since 2021.

A fourth eruption could now be developing, the IMO said, although predicting the timing of volcanic outbreaks is difficult.

“From my perspective as a scientist and someone who’s been following this activity very closely, I would say that an eruption within the next 12 months is likely,” Roberts said.

The strongest of the earthquakes had been measured at a magnitude of 4.5, and around 15 tremors were at 3.0 or stronger, the IMO said.

Earthquakes with a magnitude above 2.5 can often be felt by humans, according to the Michigan Technological University.

Grindavík, a fishing town on the peninsula with around 2,000 inhabitants is the town closest to the seismic activity.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Pope orders reopening of case of prominent priest accused of abuse

Reuters News Service

Medical team and aid trucks enter Gaza via Rafah crossing

Reuters News Service

Putin urges measures to stem illegal flow of weapons into Russia

Reuters News Service

Eight more aid trucks expected to enter Gaza later today

Reuters News Service

British lawmaker Crispin Blunt arrested in connection with rape allegation

Reuters News Service

Hamas official says ceasefire needed before hostages can be freed

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign