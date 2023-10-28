October 28, 2023

Man dead after bicycle crash in Paphos district

By Tom Cleaver06
A 38-year-old man died on Friday evening after being involved in a bicycle crash in the Paphos district.

The man, named as Panayiotis Savva, was riding his bicycle on the road between Polis Chrysochous and Pomos at around 6pm when he collided with a motorcyclist.

Savva was taken to Polis Chrysochous hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist, aged 35, was taken to the Paphos General hospital for treatment, before being transferred to the Nicosia General hospital due to the severity of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

His condition is currently described as “serious”.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

