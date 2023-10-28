October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
World

At least 21 dead, more missing after ArcelorMittal mine fire in Kazakhstan

By Reuters News Service00
journalists watch a giant screen broadcasting footage of kazakhstan's president kassym jomart tokayev at the opening ceremony of brf in beijing
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

At least 21 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

Of the 252 people at the Kostenko mine, 208 had been evacuated, with 18 seeking medical help, the company said in a statement. Some 23 people had not been located by 12pm (0600 GMT).

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who expressed condolences to victims’ families, ordered his cabinet to stop investment cooperation with ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

The government said in a statement that it was finalising a deal to nationalise the company, which operates the country’s biggest steel mill.

Last month First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters that Kazakhstan was in talks with potential investors who could take over the mill.

He said the cabinet was unhappy with ArcelorMittal’s failure to meet its investment obligations, upgrade equipment and ensure worker safety after a series of deadly accidents.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Hamas vows ‘full force’ after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Reuters News Service

Maine massacre suspect found dead, apparently of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Reuters News Service

Maine shooting changes Congress member’s mind on ‘assault rifle’ ban, but not the math in DC

Reuters News Service

Israel rebuffs allies’ calls to ‘pause’ Gaza assault in first open disagreement

Reuters News Service

Blasts hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns, Israel points to ‘aerial threat’

Reuters News Service

Pope orders reopening of case of prominent priest accused of abuse

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign