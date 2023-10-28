October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man rescued after jumping off cliff at Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter087
Cape Greco
Cape Greco

A man was rescued by a team from the Larnaca Search and Rescue coordination centre on Saturday after jumping from a cliff at Cape Greco.

Coastal and maritime police, as well as firefighters from the Parlamini fire station and the ambulance service were scrambled under the “Nearchos” plan to respond to the incident.

The man was taken by a speedboat to the shore, from whence he was taken to hospital.

The Larnaca Search and Rescue coordination centre said it is both dangerous and prohibited to dive from the cliffs at Cape Greco, and that the cliffs are deemed as dangerous due to coastal erosion.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Low-wage civil servants to strike on Wednesday

Tom Cleaver

Paphos man arrested after stabbing man in buttock

Staff Reporter

Oxi Day celebrated with parades

Tom Cleaver

Aircraft crashes near Nicosia village (Updated)

Tom Cleaver

‘A question of balance’: why Cyprus abstained on UN vote for ceasefire

Tom Cleaver

Man dead after bicycle crash in Paphos district

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign