October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in Paphos remanded for stabbing someone outside kiosk

By Andria Kades03
paphos court house
Paphos District Courthouse

A 61-year-old man was remanded in court on Sunday for five days over the attempted murder of a 36-year-old.

Paphos district court issued the remand order after police said at 2pm on Friday, officers were alerted of an injured person in the city’s neighbourhood.

It appears the 36-year old was with a friend outside a kiosk when a stranger started speaking to them. At a certain point of the conversation, the stranger – which was the 61-year-old man – pulled out a knife and injured the younger man, who sustained wounds on his thigh.

The 61-year-old fled the scene.

An ambulance took the 36-year-old to Paphos general hospital, who released on Saturday.

The cause of the argument appears to have been insignificant, police said. Investigations continue.

