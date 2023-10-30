October 30, 2023

Two arrested for stealing 260kg of oranges

Two men were arrested on Sunday in the village of Syrianochori after stealing 260 kilograms of oranges from an orange grove.

The men, aged 47 and 45, were found to have been picking oranges from trees on private property.

The oranges were taken as evidence and the police investigation is ongoing.

