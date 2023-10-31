October 31, 2023

Music series tours villages

By Eleni Philippou029
The Music in the Mountains event series does exactly what it says –brings music events to mountains around Cyprus. This November, three nights of music by local artists are planned in rural locations. Kickstarting next month’s gigs with a bang is the Limassol Jazz Syndicate, a new 10-piece big band that will present a toe-tapping jazzy concert at John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini on Thursday.

Part of the big band are Giorgos Krasidis (alto sax/director), Marios Papares (tenor sax), Spyridonas Eustathiou (baritone sax), Giannis Koudounas (Trumpet), Kleanthis Demetriou (trombone), Burkhard Fisher (trombone), Marinos Neophytou (guitar), Evelthon Michaelides (bass), Kris Grecian (drums), and George Kalopedis (vocals). In their concert, they will present standards from Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller and Michael Bublé while also featuring classic pieces from the 30s and onwards.

On Wednesday, the duo, Vicky Anastasiou and Ermis Michail will perform original arrangements of their favourite songs from various corners of the world using the elements of improvisation featuring the voice and the guitar. O Linós in Ineia will host the musicians for a heart-warming 8pm performance.

The final performance scheduled for November so far, on Thursday 16, pays tribute to lounge rock. Avgi Stavrou and Memnon Arestis will take over Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou to perform a warm acoustic-electric set of their original compositions. Also in their repertoire are favourite covers from artists such as Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson, Chris Isaak and The Beatles, creating a soul, blues and jazzy atmosphere.

 

Limassol Jazz Syndicate

10-piece big band live. November 2. John’s Restaurant, Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997

Vicky & Ermis

Voice and guitar duo live. November 8. o Linós, Ineia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-207351

Avgi Stavrou and Memnon Arestis

Lounge rock duo. November 16. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou village. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871

