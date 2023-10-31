October 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
The attack is understood to have unfolded after a car pulled into the parking lot, blocking the exit, with shots fired soon after

In today’s episode, Yermasogia awoke to a shocking gangster-like execution after a 55-year-old man was gunned down by two hooded attackers firing from a Kalashnikov type rifle and a pistol.

Elsewhere, personnel at Pournara migrant reception centre will be increased to accelerate the asylum application processing time – as concerns grow over the crisis in the Middle East. 

There’s also the warning from the health insurance organisation that surgeries are to be placed under greater scrutiny, as reports emerged on Monday of over 90,000 operations carried out in the space of one year within the state healthcare system (Gesy).

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

