Weeks of German language

Two whole weeks are dedicated to the German language this month as the Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus have prepared a packed agenda with events for all. With a mission to promote multilingualism in Cyprus and contribute to the cultural exchange between Cyprus, Austria, Germany and Switzerland, the Weeks of the German Language this year present film screenings, classical music concerts, a culinary event and more. All are set to take place until November 16.
Among the events is also a video competition for young German learners by the Goethe-Institut Cyprus, with the theme Mein Tag mit Superkräften (My Day with Superpowers). As part of the competition, an online workshop on video production with smartphones will take place. The closing date for entries is November 9. The Goethe-Institut also organises a discussion titled Mediating between Two Cultures with literary translator, Theo Votsos and moderated by award-winning Cypriot author, Constantia Soteriou. The discussion will take place on November 16 at ARTos House in Nicosia.
On Saturday morning, the German embassy collaborates with CVAR for a children’s workshop titled Germany and its Cultural Heritage. The free workshop will begin at 10.30am and include interactive games, story reading and illustrated maps.
The Embassy of Austria will screen the drama film Alma and Oscar directed by Dieter Berner, which tells the story of the Grande Dame of Viennese society Alma Mahler, who falls for the painter Oskar Kokoschka. The screening will be held at Pantheon Theatre on November 6.
Continuing the events, the Cyprus New Music Festival will present a night of revolutionary musical experiences on November 11 as the Austrian Zeitfluss Ensemble performs. Known for its exemplary performances, the Zeitfluss Ensemble will delve into the innovative works of Cypriot composers, showcasing a dynamic blend of traditional and modern sonorities.
Finally, one more screening will take place, organised by the Embassy of Switzerland, as well as a culinary event. On Friday night, the dramedy Die Goldenen Jahre (Golden Years) will be shown at the Rialto Theatre, Limassol, a story about retirement and marriage, conventional or individualistic lifestyles and the courage for personal change. The film will also be screened in Nicosia at Pantheon Theatre on November 9.
On a more gastronomic note, the Cyprus Swiss Association is hosting a family Bratwurst-Lunch on Sunday at Moondog’s Bar & Grill from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Get ready for sizzling sausages, fresh salads and cold beers!
Weeks of the German Language
Events across a two-week-period celebrating the German language. Organised by the Embassies of Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Goethe-Institut Cyprus. November 1-16. Around Cyprus. More details on www.wddscyprus.com and www.facebook.com/CypWddS