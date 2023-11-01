Art shows opening in Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia

The art exhibitions just keep on coming. As we step further into the autumn season, more and more are added to the cultural agenda. This month, new ones open in Limassol, Paphos and Nicosia by a variety of artists who showcase a wide array of art practices and themes.
Happening for just a few days, from Wednesday to Saturday, is the solo exhibition of contemporary Cypriot artist Pantelidou Salomi Figures and Colours. Held at Peter’s Gallery in Limassol, the exhibition showcases a captivating collection of new mixed-media paintings that blend Byzantine iconography, figurative painting, abstraction and digital art.
In Paphos, a new exhibition will also run until Saturday. This one though is a group showcase featuring the works of Dimitris Karakashev, Liza Kara and Miro Skapoulli. The Leaves and Stones exhibition is hosted at the Blue Iris Art Gallery and includes colourful paintings and artworks that touch on our relationship with nature.
On November 8, the Lumiere Contemporary Art Gallery in Limassol will welcome an international group of artists to present their works on figurative drawing from live models. The artists in the Drawing Room exhibition had responded to the gallery’s Open Call with the theme The Nude, Shadow and Light and will now exhibit their work until December 30. As part of the exhibition, a live drawing marathon will take place at the Gallery on November 11 and 12 where the artists and anyone who wants to join them will sketch live models for two days from 10am to 6pm. Limited places are available and they will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.
Lastly, the art and research exhibition Awareness 2023 will run at Acropolis Park in Nicosia on the weekend of November 10 and 11. For the third year, Afternoon Project organises the event which combines an art exhibition, video projections and the presentation of architectural, social and developmental research. Short film screenings, music and art workshops and a party with DJs will take place throughout the weekend.
Figures and Colours
Solo exhibition of contemporary Cypriot artist, Pantelidou Salomi. November 1-4. Peter’s Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm. Wednesday-Saturday: 10am–1pm, 4pm–06.30pm. Tel: 25-384804
Leaves and Stones
Group exhibition. Until November 4. Blue Iris Art Gallery, Paphos. Monday – Tuesday: 10am-1pm and 3pm 6pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-310893
Drawing Room
Group art exhibition. November 8 – December 30. Lumiere Contemporary Art Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6.30pm. Tel: 25-344141. www.lumiereartgallery.com
Awareness 2023
Group art exhibition, screenings, and a DJ party. By the Afternoon Project. November 10-11. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 6pm-12am. www.afternoonproject.net/awareness