Larnaca and Nicosia welcome exhibitions

Is it the season of art exhibitions? It certainly seems so as two more open in Nicosia, while Larnaca is preparing to welcome an exhibition in mid November.
At Alpha CK Gallery, artist Kikos Lanitis celebrates 50 years in art with a new series of artworks. Following a lengthy artistic journey with showcases in museums, galleries, video installations, performances and mixed-media pieces, Lanitis presents a new body of work this month titled Who Am I. Through his pieces, the artist shares reflections and worries over political situations and social changes both on a local and global level. His current artworks express a worry about the fact that people have lost their personalities.
“We are different people on the internet,” he says, “we behave differently at home and in the outside world. We have lost ourselves somewhere and we portray different personalities depending on where we are, switching between emotions depending on what we are served.” His colourful paintings are now exhibited at the Nicosia gallery until November 19.
Over at Gloria Gallery, Giorgos Kotsonis’ exhibition will open on Thursday night with brand-new paintings. Vivid colourful and intricate details make up the artist’s pieces which will remain on the gallery walls until the end of the month.
In Larnaca, the House of Arts and Letters will welcome a photography exhibition by Anastasia Potekhina on November 17. Titled Self-Portraits, it will feature photographs the artist took of herself, playing with reflections and shadows to create multilayered compositions in one shot. Her images discuss the nature of a self-portrait, its purpose and its differences with the oh-so-famous selfies.
Who Am I
Solo exhibition by Kikos Lanitis. November 1 to 19. Alpha C.K. Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm and 7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com
Painting Exhibition
By Giorgos Kotsonis. November 2-30. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45pm και από 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am – 1pm. Tel: 22-762605
Self-Portraits
Solo exhibition by Anastasia Potekhina. Organized by the Larnaca Photo Club. November 17. House of Arts and Letters, Larnaca. [email protected]