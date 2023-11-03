November 3, 2023

Gamekeepers on hourly contracts threaten strike

By Tom Cleaver00
hunters 02
File photo: A hunter out and about (Christos Theodorides)

Gamekeepers employed on hourly contracts announced on Friday they would strike on November 19 if the Interior Ministry does not increase their wages.

The decision was made following a meeting of trade union Isotita’s hourly-paid gamekeepers’ branch.

In addition to their demand for increased pay, they also said the Interior Ministry is not providing sufficient protective equipment for them to be able to exercise their duty safely.

They said they will call the strike off should the Interior Ministry satisfy their demands.

