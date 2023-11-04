November 4, 2023

Woman wanted for stealing donation money from bakeries

By Staff Reporter01
A 40-year-old woman was wanted by police on Saturday for stealing money from donation boxes across bakeries in Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, managers from different bakeries reported earlier this week that she had stolen from donation boxes in three different branches.

In one instance, the sum amounted to €150 while in another it was €100.

She is believed to have carried out the same type of theft in October. Police issued an arrest warrant against her.

