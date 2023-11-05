November 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Demonstration held in Nicosia in support of Palestine

By Nikolaos Prakas04
palestine protest

A peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine was held on Ledras Street in Nicosia on Sunday, as supporters gathered carrying banners calling for the international humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The demonstration was organised by the Cyprus Peace Council, while opposition party Akel general-secretary Stefanos Stefanou also attended.

The council said in a statement: “We express our solidarity and support for the long-suffering Palestinian people and the peace-loving forces of Israel who are fighting for peace and security in the Middle East. We support their demand for the establishment of an independent sovereign Palestinian state as provided for in the Resolutions of the UN.”

The protest was held at Eleftheria Square, and speakers were the Palestinian Ambassador in Cyprus and Stefanou.

